P Chidambaram bail plea in Supreme Court in INX media case live updates

Former finance minister P Chidambaram faces arrest in the INX Media case, which pertains to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 307 crore at a time Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

After the Delhi High Court rejected the former Union finance minister’s anticipatory bail plea, he approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest in the case. Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal requested the Supreme Court registrar for urgent listing of his petition. The registrar asked Sibal to mention the matter before Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday.

