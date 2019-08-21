P Chidambaram bail plea in Supreme Court in INX media case live updates
After the Delhi High Court rejected the former Union finance minister’s anticipatory bail plea, he approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest in the case. Follow live updates here
10:15 am IST
Former finance minister P Chidambaram faces arrest in the INX Media case, which pertains to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 307 crore at a time Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
After the Delhi High Court rejected the former Union finance minister’s anticipatory bail plea, he approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest in the case. Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal requested the Supreme Court registrar for urgent listing of his petition. The registrar asked Sibal to mention the matter before Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday.
Former Union minister and finance minister P Chidambaram’s bail plea will be taken up in the Supreme Court today after the Delhi high court rejected his petition on Tuesday.