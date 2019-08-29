Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: SC to hear appeals filed against Delhi HC order today

Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s plea to seek protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case is being heard by the Supreme Court. Chidambaram, former finance minister in the UPA government, had last week challenged the rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court.

Chidambaram’s legal team comprising Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi have argued that the ED did not have any real evidence against the former minister.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the ED, has refuted these claims and told the top court that the agency had received specific inputs on Chidambaram’s assets abroad. Chidambaram, 73, was arrested by the CBI on August 21.

Follow here what’s happening in the Supreme Court today:

11:17 am IST SC on Wednesday extended P Chidambaram’s interim protection The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended by a day former union minister P Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest in a case being probed by Enforcement Directorate in INX media case.In his arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said to give documents in the case would upset the apple cart of investigation. He asked the top court to look at the documents to show it’s not witch hunting but is a serious case of money laundering.





11:16 am IST Specific information had been received from foreign banks: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Mehta, who was arguing for the Enforcement Directorate, told the Supreme Court that specific information had been received from foreign banks which include inputs on Chidambaram’s properties abroad. “Statutory entities abroad have given specific inputs of properties like their location, ownership etc in detail and letters rogatory were also issued.





11:14 am IST Chidambaram had moved the SC after the high court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea Chidambaram had moved the Supreme Court immediately after the high court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in both CBI and ED cases on August 20 and his matter was listed for hearing on August 21 before the SC passed an order pushing the hearing to August 23. A CBI court had on August 26 extended Chidambaram’s custody in the INX media case to August 30 days after the CBI sought five more days to interrogate him.





11:14 am IST On August 27 Chidambaram filed an affidavit before the SC The former finance minister had on August 27 filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, denying ED allegations that he had bank accounts or properties abroad, purchased with allegedly laundered money. The rejoinder was filed in response to the ED affidavit placed on record on August 26. ED stated it had found “17 benami foreign bank accounts” used for laundering money and 10 properties purchased with the money. Chidambaram and his co-conspirators “had accounts/valuable properties in Argentina, Austria, British Virgin Islands, France, Greece, Malaysia, Monaco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Sri Lanka,” the affidavit said.





11:13 am IST Tushar Mehta claimed that Chidambaram was engaged in laundering money Solicitor general of India Tushar Mehta claimed on August 28 that Chidambaram was engaged in laundering money he allegedly received in return for a favour to INX Media even as late as in 2017, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) first registered a case against him. Mehta was seeking to rebut a claim by Chidambaram’s legal team that the former finance minister had been charged under provisions of the money laundering law that took effect in June 2009 after amendments to the legislation, long after the alleged crime took place in 2007.





11:10 am IST ED slipped up as it invoked a provision in money laundering law: Chidambaram’s legal team Chidambaram’s legal team had argued that the ED had slipped up because it invoked a provision in the money laundering law that came into effect only in 2009 though the allegations against Chidambaram related to the INX Media case of 2008. The government’s second most senior law officer Mehta also told the Supreme Court that ED has received specific inputs from foreign countries about P Chidambaram’s assets abroad.





11:08 am IST ED, CBI are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance The ED and the CBI are probing how his son Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 for the INX Media group when his father was the finance minister. Karti Chidambaram was arrested last year by CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. The case of money laundering is linked to the government’s approval of foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in broadcaster INX Media Private Limited in 2007. ED has accused Chidambaram and his aides of creating “layers of money laundering web in a manner which is sufficient to make it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track the money trail of proceeds of crime.”



