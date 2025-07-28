P Chidambaram responds to row over his ‘evidence’ comment on Pahalgam attack

Congress MP and former union minister P Chidambaram has reacted to a controversy over his comments about the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Congress leader P Chidambaram(ANI File Photo)

“Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation,” Chidambaram posted on X on Monday, “The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour!”

He was responding apparently to Sunday night's X post by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, who shared a clip from the Rajya Sabha member's recent interview with The Quint, and accused him and the Congress of giving Pakistan “the clean chit”.

In the clip, Chidambaram can be seen asking why evidence has not been presented so far about the Pahalgam attackers' identity: "Why have you not apprehended them? Why have you not even identified them?”

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far arrested two local men for assisting the terrorists. It says the armed men were Pak nationals but refused to name them until "an appropriate time”.

In his post, BJP's Amit Malviya interpreted Chidambaram's answers in the interview as “clean chit to Pakistan” by the Congress.

Just before Chidambaram's post, his son Karti, who is a Lok Sabha member, also wrote on X against "those who are trigger happy & jumpy” and urged them to watch the full interview.

He, too, shared a promo clip in which his father questioned the “complete silence” on the attackers' identity, and why information was being shared “in bits and pieces by different offices”.

P Chidambaram is set to be part of the Rajya Sabha debate on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and the diplomacy around it, on Tuesday. Lok Sabha would debate these issues on Monday.