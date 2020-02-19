Packed 34-hour schedule awaits US prez, first lady

india

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:54 IST

New Delhi A packed 34-hour schedule awaits US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on their two-day visit to India early next week.

According to details of their schedule shared by people familiar with the matter and also by India’s foreign ministry, the Trumps leave the US on Sunday morning and arrive in Germany for a one-and-half hour stop. They then leave for India.

From the moment the Trumps and a high-level US delegation fly into the Sardar Valabbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before noon on Monday, they will be treated to displays that showcase India’s hospitality and unity in diversity, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said.

As the Trumps and Prime Minister Narendra Modi drive along the 22-km route between the airport and Motera Stadium, the venue for the “Namaste Trump” event, they will pass 28 stages representing the states of the country as part of what is being billed as the “India Road Show”.

The route is expected to have tens of thousands of people and artists showcasing arts from different states and union territories. The route will also feature decorations depicting events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi, whose life was closely associated with Ahmedabad.

Trump and Modi will jointly address the “Namaste Trump” event, which is expected to begin at 12.30 pm at Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium. The event will be similar to the “Howdy Modi!” event that was attended by both leaders in Houston last September. The event’s highlight will be the exhibition of India’s rich and diverse culture and heritage to Trump, Shringla said.

The US president has often spoken about 7 million people waiting to receive him in Ahmedabad. When people familiar with planning for the trip were asked about this figure, they said Trump was referring to a large turnout for his visit and the number shouldn’t be looked at “in terms of precision”.

The US first couple is expected to leave Ahmedabad for Agra at 3.30 pm. They are expected to spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset, before departing for Delhi.

The US president and his wife are expected to arrive in Delhi around 8 pm and the first couple will stay at the Maurya hotel in Chanakyapuri.

February 25 is the main day for official engagements. In the morning, Trump and the First Lady will be given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. They will then go to Rajghat to pay respect at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

The business end of the visit will start just before noon at Hyderabad House, where Trump and Modi will hold restricted and delegation-level talks. After a working lunch hosted by Modi, the two leaders will interact with the media but will not take any questions.

At 3 pm, Trump will participate in private events at the US embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives and a meeting with embassy staffers.

Trump’s next engagement is at 7.25 pm, when he and Melania call on President Ram Nath Kovind and later participate in a state banquet in their honour.

The Trumps are scheduled to fly out to Germany, en route to the US, at 10 pm.