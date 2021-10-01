Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Paddy procurement row: PM Modi assures CM Channi of early resolution
india news

Paddy procurement row: PM Modi assures CM Channi of early resolution

In an official statement following the meeting, Channi said that the Prime Minister told him that he would soon get this issue addressed in consultation with the Union ministry of food on the "top priority".
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of an early resolution to the paddy procurement after a row broke over the same following the Centre's announcement of postponing it till October 10. This comes as the Punjab chief minister held a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister earlier today.

In an official statement following the meeting, Channi said that the Prime Minister told him that he would soon get this issue addressed in consultation with the Union ministry of food on the "top priority".

Channi also said that the maiden visit to the national capital was "quite positive as it was held in a congenial atmosphere."

The Centre on Thursday postponed the procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains. The announcement immediately sparked unrest among farmers in the two agrarian states and prompted CM Channi to ask PM Modi to intervene in the matter.

Paddy procurement for 2021-22 Kharif marketing season in Punjab was to commence from October 1, while in Haryana it officially started from September 25.

RELATED STORIES

The Centre has fixed a minimum support price (MSP) of 1,960 per quintal for grade ‘A’ paddy, while 1,940 per quintal for common grade paddy for 2021-22 Kharif marketing season.

Punjab is a major contributor to the central pool as over 100 lakh tonnes of rice is procured from this state. From Haryana, less than 45 lakh tonnes of rice is purchased during a Kharif marketing season.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, CM Channi also discussed the issue of farmers' protest with PM Modi and asked him to resume talks with the protesters. He asked PM Modi to open the Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest. The visa-free border crossing that connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India is shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As trouble simmers in Chhattisgarh Congress, 6 more Baghel loyalists land in Delhi

Sunil Jakhar posts about truce, ceasefire amid Punjab row, says it's about LAC

PM Modi invites Dubai Expo gathering to invest in ‘land of opportunities’ India

Top court refuses to interfere with closing of Delhi’s private liquor vends under new policy
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP