Padma awardee and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies at 96

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was admitted to the hospital on April 12 due to the coronavirus infection.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 06:55 AM IST
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died at the age of 96.(CPS Global)

Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recently. He was 96.

Khan was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital on April 12 after being tested positive for the infection, news agency PTI reported quoting family sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and said the scholar would be remembered for his "insightful knowledge" on theology and spirituality.

"Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP," the PM tweeted.

In January this year, the government had announced that Khan would be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. In 2000, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award.

(with agency inputs)

padma awardee coronavirus
