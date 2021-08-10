Padma Awards 2022: Nominations open, last date Sept 15, announces MHA

The Union home ministry on Monday announced that the nominations for the pretigious Padma Awards are open. That the last date for online nominations or recommendation is September 15, the ministry further said.

The Padma Awards, which include three prestigious accolades of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are announced every year on Republic Day, and was instituted in 1954. The awards are given in three categories: for exceptional and distinguished service; for distinguished service of higher order and for distinguished service. The awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee chaired by the Prime Minister every year.

The nomination process is also open to the public and self-nominations can also be made. The home ministry said in a statement that all nominations for Padma Awards will only be received via the government’s portal. All individuals are eligible for these awards without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex. However, government servants including those working with Public Sector Units, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for these awards.

"The government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into People's Padma. All citizens are, therefore, requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, SC or STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations or recommendations," the ministry said.

Padma Awards recognise and honour achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. To nominate individuals for the Padma Awards, the home ministry has issued some guidelines. "The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline," the ministry stated.