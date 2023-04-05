Home / India News / Padma awards 2023: Honours for Mulayam Singh Yadav, ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer Keeravani

Padma awards 2023: Honours for Mulayam Singh Yadav, 'Naatu Naatu' composer Keeravani

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Apr 05, 2023 07:32 PM IST

On the eve of Republic Day 2023, president Droupadi Murmu authorised the conferral of 106 Padma awards

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma awards for the year 2023 at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on .

Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav receiving Padma awards conferred to late Mulayam Singh Yadav.(PTI)
Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav receiving Padma awards conferred to late Mulayam Singh Yadav.(PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav received Padma Vibhushan award conferred to his father, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously.

Sudha Murty, novelist and wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, was awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contributions to social work.

Padma Shri was awarded to music artist MM Keeravani, who composed the Oscar-winning composition “Naatu Naatu.”

Anand Kumar, educator and founder of fame ‘Super 30’ coaching programme received Padma Shri.

Buddhist spiritual leader and head of the Thiksey monastery, Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin received Padma Shri.

Former deputy CM of Manipur, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, was also honoured with Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, the president authorised the conferral of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases.

At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony on March 22, the president gave three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri awards for the year 2023.

The Padma award is categorised into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. It is one of the nation's most significant honours, acknowledges achievement in a wide range of areas and disciplines, including the arts, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, business and industry, health, literature and education, athletics, and civil service.

