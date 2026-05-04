Padma Bhushan awardee Swapan Dasgupta enters Rashbehari poll battle
Padma Bhushan awardee and former Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta is contesting the elections from Rashbehari as a BJP candidate.
Swapan Dasgupta is an Indian journalist, author, and former member of the Rajya Sabha who has played a significant role in shaping centre-right discourse in India. He was inducted into the Rajya Sabha in 2016 as an eminent personality in the field of literature, by Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP) In recognition of his contribution to journalism and public thought, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.
Since the early 1990s, he has actively participated in India’s political discourse, supporting developments such as the Mandal Commission recommendations and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which were significant in shaping a broader right-wing political identity.
In 2021, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha to contest the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections from Tarakeswar as a BJP candidate, where he was defeated by Ramendu Sinharay from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) by a margin of over 7,000 votes. He was later renominated to the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of his original term, sparking controversy.
5 key facts about him :
- Swapan Dasgupta is a former nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, inducted in 2016 as an eminent personality in literature, where he contributed to debates and discussions on political and social issues
- Dasgupta was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015, which is India’s third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his contributions to literature
- He is an established author, having written books such as Awakening Bharat Mata, The India That Is Bharat, and The Ayodhya Dispute, which largely reflect his views on Indian politics, nationalism, and identity
- In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, he contested from the Tarakeswar constituency on a BJP ticket but lost to a candidate from the All India Trinamool Congress by a margin of over 7,000 votes.
- Dasgupta is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Rashbehari constituency against TMC's incumbent MLA Debashish Kumar.