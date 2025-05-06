Pahalgam attack fallout: BJP urges workers, citizens to join May 7 nationwide mock drills amid Pakistan standoff

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called on its workers, leaders, supporters and citizens across the country to come forward and volunteer during the nationwide mock security exercise scheduled for May 7 to check preparedness against "new and complex threats". Delhi Police personnel were deployed at Connaught Place, a day before the nationwide mock drills ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs.(PTI)

In a social media post, the saffron party urged its karyakartas (workers) and leaders to volunteer during the mock drills and make a difference through their participation.

"Appeal to all citizens, BJP karyakartas and leaders to come forward and volunteer. Your participation will make all the difference," captioned the post alongside MHA's notification regarding the mock drills.

This appeal comes in the wake of a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has instructed all states to conduct mock drills aimed at testing and strengthening civil defence systems.

The coordinated drills are designed to evaluate the readiness of emergency response teams and ensure public safety during crises.

What will happen during these mock drills?

The mock drills will entail crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

The mock drills will also include the operationalisation of the hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will on Tuesday review the preparations for strengthening civil defence mechanisms that include conducting mock drills on air-raid warning sirens, training civilians to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

Tensions with Pak on rise after Pahalgam attack

There have been rising tensions in relations between India and Pakistan after the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists suspected to have links with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the attack and those who took part in its conspiracy to the "ends of the earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".