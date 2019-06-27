Paid 4,200 Taka in bribes at border, says Bangladeshi man arrested in Assam

A 27-year-old Bangladeshi national, who was arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district for illegally entering and residing in India from the neighbouring country, has said he paid more than Taka 4,000 (Rs. 3,276.80 )to the personnel of the Border Guards Bangladesh for the passage.

Aynul Haque was arrested by the police early on Wednesday after he was found moving around in a suspicious manner by local residents at Chagolia area of Dhubri.

Assam police inspector Bidhan Basumatary said he belongs to Sundariya village under Pirganj police station of Thakurgaon district in Bangladesh. His father’s name is Mohammed Sarifuddin Sheikh, Basumatary added.

Haque’s statements to the media have revealed how easy it is for people from the neighbouring country to enter India illegally and continue residing here.

Haque said while speaking to local journalists that he along with 10-11 others and had entered India in March 2013 through a border point at Malda district in West Bengal after paying 4,200 in Bangladeshi currency to Border Guards Bangladesh personnel.

According to Haque’s admission, after entering India he managed to get an Aadhaar card showing an address in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal with the help of a person called Azad Ali, who posed as his father in the identity document.

“From West Bengal, I went to Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan where I worked as a labourer. I got in touch with a girl from Assam’s Bongaigaon district over the phone and married her. We have a child,” Haque said on Wednesday after his arrest.

Police confirmed that the Bangladeshi national had procured a Permanent Account Number (PAN) and married a girl called Sarifa Begum, a resident of Bijni in the northeastern state’s Bongaigaon. After marrying Begum, Haque started living in Assam and the couple has a two-year-old son.

“Over the past years, I have sent nearly Rs 7.2 lakh to my father in Bangladesh through online services. I had come to Chagolia in Dhubri to travel,” Haque told journalists.

On Wednesday, the Bangladeshi national was produced in court and was sent to judicial remand.

“I have talked to Haque’s father over the phone and he admitted that the person in our custody is his son. The father said that his son left home several years ago,” inspector Basumatary said.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 13:26 IST