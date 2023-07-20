‘Pained, angry’: PM Modi speaks on Manipur, urges CM for stringent action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about Manipur violence and the viral video of two women paraded naked and said he is pained. As PM Modi addressed ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said before coming to Parliament, the temple of democracy, his heart was filled with pain and anger. “The incident of Manipur which has come to the fore is shameful for any civilisation. The country is shamed. I appeal to all chief ministers to strengthen laws to take stringent action against crime, especially against women. The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country,” PM Modi said.

‘Pained’: PM Modi speaks on Manipur, urges CM for stringent laws

"I assure my countrymen that no culprit will be spared. What happened to the daughters of Manipur will never be unpardoned," PM Modi said.

'India will never forgive your silence': Congress

PM Modi's strong and emotional statement on the Manipur video comes on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament when the united opposition is up in arms seeking answers from the government on Manipur violence. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi has the time to call NDA's meeting but not to visit Manipur. "India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation on what happened, without blaming others for your dual incompetence - both at the Centre and the State," Kharge said.

Manipur shocker: Main culprit arrested

Following national outrage over the viral video of the 2-month-old incident, the main culprit has been arrested on Thursday. “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

