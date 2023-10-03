Pak BRI dream undone by China

China has reportedly rejected proposals for fresh Belt and Road projects in Pakistan, citing concerns related to political instability and worsening security conditions in Islamabad. Chinese officials declined Pakistan's suggestions to expand the scope of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor during the 11th meeting of the primary decision-making body for the CPEC, reported Nikkei Asia citing people familiar with a high-level meeting which took place in October the previous year but had its minutes signed in July.

China declined Pakistan's proposal for a 500kv transmission line from Hub to Gwadar.(Bloomberg)

Beijing also turned down Islamabad's request to construct a 500-kilovolt transmission line connecting the Gwadar port to the national electricity grid from Karachi, according to the report. In contrast, China insisted that Pakistan drop its objections to a 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Gwadar, advocating for its location to remain as planned, with domestic coal use.

The Express Tribune reported last week that China did not agree to several proposals put forth by Pakistan in areas such as energy, water management, climate change, and tourism in regions like Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), and coastal areas. The report also suggested disparities between the draft shared with Beijing by Pakistan and the final minutes signed by both sides, with the latter version reflecting China's stance.

In light of local media reports highlighting China's reluctance to deepen its presence in Pakistan, the Ministry of Planning and Development in Pakistan sought to downplay the situation, affirming that both nations are committed to expanding the CPEC into new areas such as water resources management, climate change, and tourism.

Pakistan has been grappling with political turmoil since the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in April 2022, leading to multiple episodes of civil unrest. Furthermore, security concerns have persisted, with militants targeting Chinese interests, including a thwarted ambush of engineers in August. Recent suicide bombings in Pakistan have only exacerbated the security situation.

As many as 65 people died in the two suicide attacks in Pakistan's restive Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. A total of 60 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured in a grisly suicide blast on Friday in Balochistan that targeted a procession to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday near the Madina Masjid at a place called Mastung, an official said.

In the second bomb attack that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu, targeting a police station’s mosque, five people were killed, and 12 others were injured as the mosque’s roof collapsed in the explosion’s impact, it said.

