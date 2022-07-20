Pak man seeking to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by BSF: Police

A 24-year-old Pakistani national who entered the country to allegedly kill suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed was arrested at the international border in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan by the Border Security Force (BSF), police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police Anand Sharma identified the accused as Rizwan Ashraf, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin district of Pakistan. Sharma said Ashraf was arrested by the BSF on the intervening night of July 16-17. A bag in Ashraf’s possession contained two knives, religious books, food and clothes, he added.

He said the BSF had handed over the accused to the Hindumalkot police station. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, the Indian Passport Act and the Arms Act. A joint investigation team started a probe into the matter that concluded on Tuesday evening.

“In the preliminary interrogation, he had revealed his plan to kill Nupur Sharma. He seems to be religiously motivated. He was produced before a court, from where he was sent into police custody for five days,” said Sharma.

The SP said Ashraf had no knowledge of Nupur Sharma’s whereabouts and no concrete plan to find her.

