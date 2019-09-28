Pakistan’s Imran Khan creating content for cartoon makers: Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:47 IST

In his swipe at Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the latter has been creating content fit for cartoon makers in trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

He was speaking in Mumbai on the occasion of the commissioning of India’s second Scorpene-class attack submarine at the Mazgaon Docks.

“While our progressive steps in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving global support, Pakistani Prime Minister has been running around door-to-door and creating content for cartoon makers. Recent US visit of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji showcased India’s emergence as a superpower. We witnessed how Modi Ji was welcomed by top leaders of the US at jam-packed Stadium,” said Rajnath Singh.

“Pakistan should understand that today with strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, we are capable of giving much bigger blow to it,” he said.

The defence minister has earlier too warned Pakistan against any misadventure, warning it against “repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971”. “They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971. If they repeat it, then they should think what will become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir...Human rights violations are committed against Balochs and Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power in will be able to protect Pakistan from disintegrating further,” said Singh.

Imran Khan, who has in recent days acknowledged that he hadn’t received the kind of a response to his pitch about alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, held out the threat of a nuclear war more than once during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Imran Khan suggested that nuclear-armed Pakistan may not have much of a choice if a conventional war were to break out between Pakistan and India which he described as a country seven-times” its size. “What choice would I have… I will fight,” he said. This isn’t the first time that Imran Khan has held out this warning; the belligerent stand is seen as part of Pakistan’s strategy to nudge the world pressurise India.

India, in its sharp response, reminded Khan of its dismal record in tackling terror and that it was harbouring most proscribed terrorists. “Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN? Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?” first secretary Vidisha Maitra said while exercising India’s right of reply to Khan’s speech at UNGA.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 10:36 IST