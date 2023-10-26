Pak Rangers open fire in new violation of 2021 ceasefire pact

Pakistan Rangers on Thursday evening opened unprovoked fire at Border Security Forces (BSF) troops along the border in Jammu’s Arnia and RS Pura sectors, prompting the Indian forces to retaliate, officials said on Thursday.

A BSF spokesperson said the Pakistan Rangers began firing around 8pm. The exchange of fire, which people in nearby villages described as heavy, continued till the time of going to print.

“Tonight at about 2000 hours, unprovoked firing started by Pak Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia area which is being befittingly retaliated by BSF troops,” the BSF said.

“The firing is still on,” the spokesperson said at 10.30pm.

Though there were reports on social media of heavy shelling and the use of mortars, BSF officials did not immediately comment on this.

Panic gripped several villages along the international border as the sound of gunfire cut through the air on Thursday evening.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia village, the largest populated town on the Indo-Pak border in Jammu region, said: “The Rangers first opened machine-gun fire on the Vikram post and then targeted the Chinaj post as well.”

Residents said they were asked to turn off lights and hoards of people rushed to safety.

The Pakistan Rangers’ gunfire is a violation of a ceasefire agreement signed between the two nations in February 2021. Pakistan has violated this agreement at least a dozen times, according to records seen by HT.

Thursday’s attack is essentially a repeat of an incident on October 17, when Pakistani Rangers fired at BSF troops, injuring two jawans.

On October 19, at a commandant-level flag border meeting, BSF lodged a protest with the Pakistan Rangers about the violation.

BSF, India’s second-largest paramilitary force, protects the country’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh across its western, eastern and northern frontiers.

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan agreed to abide by a 2003 ceasefire agreement. The decision was taken after a meeting between the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan on February 24 and 25, 2021.

