Pak terrorist caught in Kashmir reveals anti-India propaganda

A Pakistani terrorist, affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), captured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, said the neighbouring country’s intelligence agency, ISI, and his handlers in the terrorist outfit have been presenting a wrong picture about Kashmir and Indian army.

The 18-year-old terrorist from Okara district in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Ali Babar Patra, asked his handlers in the neighbouring country to take him back to his mother. “I request Pakistan Army, ISI and Lashkar to make arrangements to take me back the way they sent me to Kashmir,” Patra said at a press conference, addressed by Major General Virendra Vats, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 19 infantry division, on Wednesday.

Patra was captured by the Indian Army during an encounter in the Uri sector on September 27. Another Pakistani terrorist, identified as Atiq ur Rehman alias Qari Anas, a resident of Attock in Pakistan’s Punjab province, was killed in the encounter, the army said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Patra also said that the Pakistan Army, the ISI and the LeT were spreading lies about the situation in Kashmir.

“We were told that the Indian Army is carrying out a bloodbath, but everything is peaceful here. I want to tell my mother that the Indian Army has taken good care of me,” he said.

Patra said he was lured into joining the LeT due to poverty after losing his father at an early age in 2014.

“I had undergone three weeks of preliminary training at Garhi Habibullah Camp (KPK) in 2019 and then fresh training this year. I was working in cloth factory in Sailkot, where I met Anas who was working with Lashkar and ISI. He (Anas) gave me ₹20,000 for my mother’s treatment and had promised an additional amount of ₹30,000 on my safe return from Pattan near Baramulla.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON