Pak vessel with seven on board held off Guj coast

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has apprehended a Pakistan-origin boat with seven crew members on the intervening night of May 30 and 31 close to the maritime border, officials close to the development said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior official of the ATS said the vessel is suspected to be carrying contraband and will be searched thoroughly at Okha harbour on Thursday.

“The ICG ship Arinjay has apprehended Pakistani boat Al Noman with seven members on board. However, during a preliminary search, contraband has not yet been found. Intensive rummaging will be undertaken when the boat is brought to Okha on June 2,” said the official, asking not to be named.

According to another official, ICG said the boat was sighted moving suspiciously in Indian waters close to the maritime border with Pakistan. “The ICG ship directed the boat to stop, however, it began evasive manoeuvres. Riding in the rough sea and amid challenging weather, the boat was stopped. On close examination, it was revealed to be a Pakistani boat,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The preliminary investigation at sea was conducted, however, due to rough seas, a detailed joint investigation with Gujarat ATS will be conducted at Okha harbour,” the official added.

On April 25,ICG and the Gujarat ATS had apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members near the state coast and recovered heroin worth ₹280 crore from the vessel.

Last week, Border Security Force (BSF) officials had apprehended 3 Pakistani fishermen and seized 9 fishing boats from the horizontal channel at Harami Nala that lies close to the Indo-Pakistan maritime border in Kutch district. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boats.