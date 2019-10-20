Two soldiers, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:04 IST

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

Three civilians were also injured in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.

Two houses were damaged in the incident.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 09:02 IST