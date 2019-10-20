e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Two soldiers, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K

Three civilians were also injured in the firing by Pakistani troops, police said. Two houses were damaged in the incident.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Two soldiers and a civilian were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday. (PTI file photo)
Two soldiers and a civilian were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday. (PTI file photo)(Representative Image)
         

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

Three civilians were also injured in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.

Two houses were damaged in the incident.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 09:02 IST

tags
top news
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
Two soldiers, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K
Two soldiers, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’: Abhijit Banerjee
Twitter slams SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter slams SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News