Pak woman escapes Nepal jail, enters India illegally; convicted by Tripura court

A 65-year-old Pakistani woman who entered India without valid documents after escaping a Nepal prison was sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 by a Tripura court on Monday; failing to pay, she must undergo an additional month of simple imprisonment.

A case was registered at Sabroom police station under sections 61(2), 143(2), 249(C) of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS). (Representative Photo)

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The convict, identified as Louis Nighat Arther Bano, alias Nigo, alias Nigat Bano, is a resident of Sheikhupora district in Pakistan.

Government railway police detained her at Sabroom railway station in South Tripura district on October 11, 2025, police said. The woman initially provided fake identity and later confessed that she is a Pakistani national.

A case was registered at Sabroom police station under sections 61(2), 143(2), 249(C) of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) and section 14(C) of Foreigner Act. Police filed a chargesheet on January 31.

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In a separate case, a Bangladeshi national was given one month simple imprisonment on Monday for entering Tripura illegally through Sylhet-Kaliganj border at Cachar in Assam.

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{{^usCountry}} The convict, identified as Ratan Baishnab (29) was resident of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. He worked as a daily labourer in Tripura. He was arrested from Chandpur in North Tripura district on December 10, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The convict, identified as Ratan Baishnab (29) was resident of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. He worked as a daily labourer in Tripura. He was arrested from Chandpur in North Tripura district on December 10, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered against him at Churaibari police station under section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. Police filed a chargesheet on December 31, 2025.