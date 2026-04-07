Illegal entry from Nepal: Two British sentenced to six months, fined ₹50K each

A local court has sentenced two British nationals to six months’ imprisonment for illegally entering India from Nepal without valid documents. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chief judicial magistrate Pratibha Chowdhry pronounced the verdict on Monday, also imposing a fine of ₹50,000 on each of the convicts. In case of default, they will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment. However, the court granted them bail immediately after sentencing on the condition that they will not leave the country during the appeal period.

The case dates back to November 15, 2025, when Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and the Rupaidiha police apprehended two foreign nationals at the Indo–Nepal border. The accused were identified as Sushma Carlin Olivia (61), a British citizen of Indian origin, and Hasan Aman Salim (35), a British national of Pakistani origin. They were intercepted while entering India through the Rupaidiha border without valid entry documents.

According to prosecution officer Nirmal Yadav, Salim, originally from Gujranwala in Pakistan, resides in Manchester, UK, while Olivia, originally from Udupi in Karnataka, later acquired British citizenship and lives in Gloucester, UK.

The duo had travelled to Nepal in November 2025 on valid visas to participate in a programme at a medical college in Nepalgunj. However, while attempting to cross into India, they were found without the necessary documents and were booked under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

The case is part of a broader pattern of illegal entry attempts by foreign nationals at the sensitive Rupaidiha border.

Earlier, on November 17, a Chinese national, Li Jin Mei alias Li Xinmei (47) from Shandong province, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in a similar case. She had been arrested on December 2, 2023, during a joint operation by SSB and local police.

In another incident on November 25, security agencies arrested a Chinese citizen, Liu Kujing (48), a resident of Hunan province, during routine checking at the border. The accused was found entering Indian Territory without a valid visa.

Ramesh Rawat, SHO, Rupaidiha, while talking to the Hindustan Times, said that till 2025 cross border entry was limited to Indian and Nepalese citizens only and the border was not a designated entry point for foreign nationals. He said immigration to other foreign nationals has been started recently but with valid visa documents. No foreigner is allowed to enter without a valid visa.

HTC