Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row

“Nothing wrong in #RafalePuja as it goes by the religion and that must be respected. Please, remember....it’s not the machine alone which matters but competence, passion & resolve of the men handling that machine. Proud of our PAF Shaheens,” tweeted Asif Ghafoor on Thursday.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Islamabad
Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Thursday defended Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Thursday defended Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
         

In an unusual departure from his relentless attacks against the Indian government, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Thursday defended Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has been facing heat for performing ‘Shastra Puja’ after receiving the first Rafale fighter jet in France, saying, “Nothing wrong in Rafale Puja as it goes by the religion.”

“Nothing wrong in #RafalePuja as it goes by the religion and that must be respected. Please, remember....it’s not the machine alone which matters but competence, passion & resolve of the men handling that machine. Proud of our PAF Shaheens,” tweeted Asif Ghafoor on Thursday.

The remarks come at a time when tensions between the two South Asian neighbours are at an all-time high. Indian action to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir did not go down well with Pakistan.

Singh on October 8, received the first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet in the French port city of Bordeaux and performed ‘Shastra Puja’ (worship of weapons) on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

He emblazoned the Rafale aircraft with an ‘Om’ and laid flowers, coconut and lemons to ward off evil eye.

Following the event, Singh received a lot of flak on social media and also from the Congress party for conducting the puja. Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh performing Shashtra Puja as “tamasha”. Congress leader Udit Raj also raised objections saying the day “superstition” ends in India, the country will start making its own fighter jets.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 06:50 IST

