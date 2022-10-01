Pakistan government's official Twitter account withheld in India

The official Twitter account of the Pakistan government has been withheld in India. On the Twitter page of the official handle, it was written that the account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand. However, this is not the first strike against Pakistan. The account was earlier withheld and was reactivated. According to an ANI report, the account was withheld in July when India banned several Pakistani handles but was reactivated later. A response from Twitter regarding the latest action is awaited.

According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

In June, Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt.

Later in August this year, India blocked 8 YouTube-based news channels, including one operating from Pakistan and one Facebook account for posting "fake, anti-India content" online.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a statement today that the action was taken by imposing emergency powers under Information Technology Rules, 2021. The orders for the move were on August 16. The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.

So far, the central government has blocked over 100 YouTube channels, 4 Facebook pages, 5 Twitter accounts and 3 Instagram accounts for spreading hate contact against India.

(With inputs from bureau and ANI)

