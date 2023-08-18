Pakistan has no change of heart: EX-J&K DGP on Yasin Malik's wife entering cabinet

Inducting Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick into the caretaker cabinet is Pakistan's clear message to India that Pakistan will stand with the separatists and there has been no change of heart of policy notwithstanding the economic bankruptcy, former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid commented after the name of Yasin Malik's wife was announced by the Pakistan caretaker government -- as the special assistant to the prime minister on human rights.

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's wife has been inducted into the cabinet of the caretaker Pakistan government.

Yasin Malik's Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front distanced itself from Mushaal and said Mushaal is not a member of the JKLF. "She is respectable to us but she is not a member of JKLF. She had nothing to do with JKLF or Yasin Malik's ideology so she can not represent Yasin Malik politically at any forum," a tweet by the JKLF read.

Yasin Malik is a Kashmiri separatist who is serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail after being convicted in a terror funding case. One of the high-profile cases against Yasin Malik is the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, sisted of Mehbooba Mufti. In 1989, Rubaiya was abducted by Yasin Malik and three others and was freed after five days after the then government released five terrorists in exchange.

Asked to comment on Yasin Malik's wife being inducted into Pakistan's caretaker cabinet, Mehbooba Mufti said to News18, "Talk about what is happening in India, not Pakistan. In India, all institutions including the Election Commission of India are being destroyed."

Who is Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick?

Mushaal Hussein Mullick is a Pakistani national who got married to Yasin Malik in 2009. Her Twitter account is withheld in India.

Mushaal holds a post-graduate degree in political economy from the London School of Economics.

Mushaal is also a painter and is known for her nude drawings.

When they tied the knot, Mushaal was 23 years old and Yasin was 42.

According to govt data, Mushaal Hussein Mullick visited India twice in 2014 and then she did not apply for renewal of her visa. In 2019, Mushaal made a visa appeal after Yasin Malik was arrested. The couple has a daughter Razia Sultan, 11, who recently made an appeal to visit Yasin Malik in jail.

