Pakistan has no connection to attack in Pahalgam: Pakistani defence minister

Pakistan has no connection with the terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday as he blamed India for sponsoring unrest within the neighbouring country. Almost 30 people were killed and dozens injured when terrorists opened fire at tourists at Baisaran meadow. (PTI photo)

Asif, a senior leader of the ruling PML-N party and a close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sought to blame violence in Jammu and Kashmir on a “revolution” and “home-grown” forces within the union territory.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement expressing concern at the loss of lives in the attack but stopped short of describing it as an act of terrorism or condemning it.

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured when terrorists opened fire at tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and return home.

Though there has been no official comment from the Indian side so far blaming Pakistan-based terrorists for the attack, Asif sought to distance Islamabad from the incident while speaking to Live 92 news channel. There was also no immediate response from Indian officials to Asif’s comments.

“Pakistan has no connection with this. This is all home-grown, there are revolutions in different so-called states against India, not one, not two, but dozens, from Nagaland to Kashmir, in the south, in Chattisgarh, in Manipur. In all these places, there are revolutions against the Indian government,” he claimed.

While almost all the places named by Asif have witnessed secessionist or insurgent movements in past decades, such activities have largely been controlled by Indian authorities in most states.

“These are home-grown, the people are asking for their rights. Hindutva forces are exploiting the people, repressing minorities and exploiting Christians and Buddhists. They are being killed, this is a revolution against that, it is because of this that such activities are happening there,” Asif contended.

“There is absolutely no connection to us [in this incident]. We don’t support terrorism anywhere under any circumstances and innocent people should not be the target anywhere in any local conflicts,” he said.

“There can be no doubt about it that our national policy doesn’t allow the targeting of non-combatants but if the army or police are committing atrocities anywhere in India against people asking for their rights – people who don’t have even fundamental rights, if they are revolting and taking up arms – then it is easy to blame Pakistan,” he added.

Asif further contended that Islamabad has provided evidence on many occasions of India’s alleged complicity in sponsoring unrest within Pakistan.

“We have evidence gathered almost daily that we have given – not once but on many occasions – that India is sponsoring unrest in Balochistan and other areas [of Pakistan]. Whether they are doing it sitting in Afghanistan or elsewhere, there is a long history of India sponsoring unrest in Pakistan,” he said.

The statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry expressed concern at the loss of lives of tourists and conveyed condolences to the kin of the dead.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been at an all-time low since New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019 and split the state into two union territories. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties at that time and the two sides have often traded charges over the Kashmir issue, which India says is an internal matter in which Pakistan has no locus standi.