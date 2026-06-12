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Pakistan raises defence spending 18% to 3 trillion in new Budget to be ‘invincible’ amid US-Iran tensions

The defence increase followed talks with provinces over pooling fiscal space for security needs, with development plans also cut back before the Budget.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 07:52 pm IST
Reuters |
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Pakistan proposed an 18.77 trillion rupees ($67.49 billion) Budget on Friday, raising defence spending, limiting development expenditure and setting a steep tax target as the government tries to keep its IMF programme on track without provoking political fallout at home.

Pakistan proposed an 18.77 trillion rupees ($67.49 billion) budget on Friday, raising defence spending, limiting development expenditure and setting a steep tax target as the government tries to keep its IMF programme on track without provoking political fallout at home.(REUTERS File)

Finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told parliament the government would allocate 3 trillion rupees for defence in the fiscal year starting July, up 18% from the outgoing year, while setting federal development spending at 1 trillion rupees.

The defence increase followed talks with provinces over pooling fiscal space for security needs, with provincial development plans also cut back before the budget.

"Defence spending has been increased considerably to make the country invincible due to the uncertainty in the region," Aurangzeb said.

The budget shows how little room Pakistan has to manoeuvre as debt payments, defence and IMF targets take priority while development spending and middle-class incomes are squeezed.

The government set a tax revenue target of 15.26 trillion rupees, up 8.2% from 14.13 trillion in the previous fiscal year, even though the Federal Board of Revenue missed its target for the outgoing fiscal year.

It targets economic growth of 4.0% and inflation of 8.2% for the coming fiscal year, compared with 3.7% projected growth in fiscal year 2026 and 6.7% average inflation in the July-May period of the outgoing year.

Islamabad is also seeking to keep a $7 billion IMF programme on track after narrowly avoiding default in 2023. Pakistan has agreed to target a primary budget surplus of 2% of GDP, excluding debt-service payments, for the coming fiscal year.

That means the government must collect more than it spends before interest payments, leaving little room for tax cuts or new welfare measures.

Analysts say much of the adjustment is likely to fall on salaried workers and businesses already inside the tax net, as politically powerful sectors such as agriculture, retail and real estate remain difficult to tax.

 
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