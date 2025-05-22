Pakistan rejected IndiGo pilot’s airspace request amid turbulence on Delhi-Srinagar flight: Report

An IndiGo pilot flying the Delhi-Srinagar route, who encountered a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday, initially requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to briefly enter Pakistani airspace to avoid turbulence; however, the request was denied, PTI reported quoting sources. Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight that hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar. (PTI)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident involving flight 6E 2142, which experienced severe turbulence, the report added citing sources.

With over 220 passengers on board, including Trinamool Congress MPs, the flight faced a sudden hailstorm, prompting the pilot to declare an "emergency" to Srinagar airport’s air traffic control. The aircraft landed safely on Wednesday.

While overflying Amritsar on Wednesday, the pilot encountered turbulence and requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) to deviate through Pakistani airspace to avoid it. However, Lahore ATC denied the request, sources told PTI.

Due to the denial of permission, the aircraft maintained its original flight path and encountered severe turbulence, the sources added.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, leading Pakistan to close its airspace to Indian carriers. In response, India has also shut its airspace to Pakistani airlines.

‘IndiGo Delhi-Srinagar flight lands safely after following protocol’

In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said that flight 6E 2142, operating from Delhi to Srinagar, encountered a sudden hailstorm during the journey.

“The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol, and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance,” it had said.

A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress, including Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur, was on board the flight.

“It was a near-death experience. I thought my life was over. People were screaming, praying, and panicking,” Ghose said on Wednesday.

“Hats off to the pilot who brought us through that. When we landed, we saw the nose of the plane had blown up,” she said, adding that the delegation thanked the pilot after landing.

Videos capturing the moments of turbulence surfaced on social media, showing panicked passengers praying as the plane rocked violently.

With PTI inputs