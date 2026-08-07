Pakistan says ‘India infection’ after Sheikh Hasina’s US-based son alleges ISI influence in Bangladesh

Pakistan on Friday denied allegations of ISI interference in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, claimed the intelligence agency had an “open hand” in the country.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy is currently residing in the United States. (REUTERS)

Islamabad does not interfere in Bangladesh’s internal affairs, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi has now said. Responding to questions at a press briefing, Andrabi said he had not seen the remarks made by Joy, who spoke virtually at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in Delhi on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ | 'Pakistan's ISI has a free hand in Bangladesh': Sheikh Hasina's son calls it a 'problem for India'

“We, of course, categorically reject any insinuation of the so-called ISI's role.” He added, “India is paranoid about ISI. Maybe the infection has caught him because he's also in India. Maybe that's the reason.”

Sheikh Hasina, after her ouster following the 2024 student-led protests, has been in hiding in India. Her son, Joy, though, is reportedly based in Maryland, United States.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We do not interfere in internal affairs of Bangladesh,” Andrabi said. “The two sides, the two political parties or the two domestic parties in Bangladesh, they have been issuing statements. We do not have any position on this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We do not interfere in internal affairs of Bangladesh,” Andrabi said. “The two sides, the two political parties or the two domestic parties in Bangladesh, they have been issuing statements. We do not have any position on this.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also said Pakistan would not comment on the political dispute between Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh’s current government.

ALSO READ | Polls in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a complete farce, cannot hide reality: India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What Sheikh Hasina's son said

Earlier, Sajeeb Wazed Joy alleged that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had significant influence in Bangladesh following the change in government. He claimed that hundreds of militants arrested during the previous Awami League government had been released.

“Pakistan's ISI has an open hand in Bangladesh. Hundreds of militants we had arrested have been released. This is a problem for India and the world,” he said.

ALSO READ | Sheikh Hasina says 2024 protests were ‘not peaceful’, alleges movement aimed for regime change: ‘Designed by mastermind’

Joy alleged that criminals who were arrested, convicted and imprisoned during Hasina’s tenure were now free. He claimed extremist groups had become more visible and cited activities of groups such as Hizb ut-Tahrir and alleged presence of Al-Qaeda operatives at public gatherings.

Sheikh Hasina's son warns of threats

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Warning of possible security concerns, Joy said Bangladesh could become a source of future terrorist threats if the situation was not addressed.

“In the future, the next set of terrorists globally are going to be coming from Bangladesh unless this is stopped now,” he said. He also compared Bangladesh’s security situation with Pakistan, alleging that India now faced challenges on both its western and eastern borders.

“You have Pakistan on India's western side. You have another Pakistan today on your eastern front. Foreign intelligence services, especially ISI, have an open hand,” Joy claimed.

The remarks came during the same event where Sheikh Hasina spoke about her plans to return to the country in December this year.