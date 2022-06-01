Pakistani boat with 7 crew members apprehended near Gujarat coast

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a boat with seven crew members on the intervening night of May 30/31 near Gujarat coast, police officers close to the development said. The boat is suspected of carrying contraband.

“The ICG ship Arinjay has apprehended Pakistani boat Al Noman with seven members on board. However, during preliminary search contraband has not yet been found. Intensive rummaging will be undertaken when the boat is brought to Okha on June 2,” said an official of the Gujarat ATS.

The Indian Coast Guard has intimated that the boat was sighted moving suspiciously in Indian waters close to the notional maritime border with Pakistan. “The ICG ship directed the boat to stop, however, it began evasive maneuvering. Riding in the rough seas and amid the challenging weather, the boat was stopped. On close examination it was revealed to be a Pakistani boat. The preliminary investigation at sea was conducted, however due to the rough seas a detailed joint investigation with Gujarat ATS will be conducted at Okha harbour,” according to sources.

On April 25, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members near the state coast and recovered heroin worth ₹280 crore from the vessel.

The BSF Bhuj officials had last week apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized 9 Pakistani fishing boats from the horizontal channel at Harami Nala that lies close to the Indo-Pakistan maritime border in Kutch district. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boats except for fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment.