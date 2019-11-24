Pakistani boy languishing in Punjab juvenile home a year after his release

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:03 IST

A Pakistani boy is languishing in a Hoshiarpur juvenile home despite being set free by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) more than a year ago, prolonging his family’s agony.

17-year-old Mubarshar Bilal, who is also known as Mubarak, is a resident of Wazirpur in Pakistan’s Kasur district and was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he inadvertently crossed the international border to enter Khemkaran village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab in February last year. He was booked under the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act upon his arrest.

His family came to know about his arrest after a month and his father Mohamad Akbar said Mubarak had left home in anger when reprimanded for a minor fight with his siblings.

Police filed the chargesheet at the Juvenile Justice Board in Tarn Taran in August 2018, and Mubarak was acquitted of all charges a few days later, on September 4, by the principle magistrate.

The judge said Mubarak was unlikely to have crossed over intentionally, since the border in the area was neither fenced nor gated and covered in dense fog at the time of the incident.

“He might have no knowledge that the land where he stood belonged to another country, where people cannot enter without a valid passport and visa. The innocence of Mubrak also reflected from the fact that nothing objectionable was found from him,” the judgment read.

Advocate MP Arora, who fought Mubarak’s case, said his family in Pakistan has been running “pillar to post” without luck. Arora said he had written to the Tarn Tarn senior superintendent of police to plead with the Central government in Delhi for his release.

“It has been over 14 months since Mubarak was acquitted but there is no sign of his repatriation. His family in Pakistan has been running from pillar to post in Pakistan, but to no avail,” Arora said.

Hoshiarpur juvenile home superintendent Neeraj Kumar said he was awaiting release orders from Delhi where the process of Mubarak’s repatriation was underway.