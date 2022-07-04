Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistani drone spotted in J&K’s Samba district

The drone was spotted by villagers in Chilyari and it exited the Indian territory from adjoining Chak Dulma village
The drone flew at a height of about 500 metres. (File image)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Pakistani drone was spotted by villagers during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Rajpura area along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Some villagers claimed they saw a drone in Rajpura area during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Subsequently, SOG Samba launched a search operation around 5am and used drones to scan the area but found nothing,” said a police official.

The drone was spotted in Chilyari village and it exited the Indian territory from adjoining Chak Dulma village, he added.

The drone flew at a height of about 500metres.

“We didn’t find anything on the ground in both the villages close to the border,” said the official.

This was the second such drone sighting in the Samba district in the past one month.

Earlier, in June, a drone was spotted in Ghagwal village of Samba.

In another infiltration bid by the neighbouring country, a Pakistani drone was spotted at the Samba International border on June 3.

