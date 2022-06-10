BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone in Jammu’s Arnia
The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu district during the early hours of Thursday, prompting it to return, said officials.
“This morning at 4.15 am, a blinking light suspected to be a drone observed in the Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back. The drone was hovering at a height of around 300 meters,” said a BSF spokesperson.
He said a massive search operation was launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped but nothing was found.
The security forces have been alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region to arm terrorists.
Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads, including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics.
On Monday, the police had recovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Akhnoor border area of Jammu after the BSF shot it down with its payload.
On May 29, seven sticky bombs and as many under-barrel grenades (UBGs) were found with a drone that was brought down by police in the Rajbagh area of Kathua district.
Sticky or magnetic bombs have emerged as a new threat ahead of the 43-day long Amarnath yatra beginning June 30.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics