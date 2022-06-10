Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone in Jammu’s Arnia
BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone in Jammu’s Arnia

BSF opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu district during the early hours of Thursday, prompting it to return
“This morning at 4.15 am, a blinking light suspected to be a drone observed in the Jammu’s Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back. The drone was hovering at a height of around 300 meters,” said a BSF spokesperson. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu district during the early hours of Thursday, prompting it to return, said officials.

“This morning at 4.15 am, a blinking light suspected to be a drone observed in the Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back. The drone was hovering at a height of around 300 meters,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said a massive search operation was launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped but nothing was found.

The security forces have been alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region to arm terrorists.

Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads, including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics.

On Monday, the police had recovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Akhnoor border area of Jammu after the BSF shot it down with its payload.

On May 29, seven sticky bombs and as many under-barrel grenades (UBGs) were found with a drone that was brought down by police in the Rajbagh area of Kathua district.

Sticky or magnetic bombs have emerged as a new threat ahead of the 43-day long Amarnath yatra beginning June 30.

Friday, June 10, 2022
