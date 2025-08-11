Pakistani intruder in BSF custody dies after failed bid to enter India illegally

A Pakistani national was detained by the Border Security Forces on Monday after a failed attempt to cross the border. As per the official statement from the BSF, the man was spotted trying to cross over into India along the international border. The intruder was arrested in an injured condition. BSF troops opened fire on observing movement of a group of people attempting to sneak into the country along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.(PTI/Representational)

The injured intruder was shifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said. However, as per the latest update, the Pakistani national succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“On 11 Aug 2025 evening, BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak National was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggressively towards border fence in district Kathua, Jammu. He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed,” reads the official statement issued by the BSF.

“BSF troops, sensing threat, fired on his legs. Later on, he was taken into BSF custody,” the statement added further. BSF also added that a protest has been lodged with the Pakistani rangers along the international border.

Officials are working to identify the man and understand the motive behind the attempt to cross over into India illegally.

On Sunday evening, a Chinese national was arrested along the Indo-Nepal border for trying to enter India illegally.

62-year-old Zhang Yong, who was coming to India from Nepal, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during routine checking in Sonauli area on Sunday evening, said Station Officer of Sonauli police station Ajeet Pratap Singh.

As per a PTI report, the man had a Chinese passport, but no Indian visa papers and valid documents.