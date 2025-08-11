Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Chinese man, 62, arrested trying to enter India without travel documents

PTI |
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:01 pm IST

Zhang Yong, who was coming to India from Nepal, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). He had a Chinese passport, but no Indian visa papers.

A 62-year-old Chinese national was arrested in Sonauli area along the Indo-Nepal border while allegedly trying to enter India without valid travel documents, a police official said on Monday.

Indian army soldiers walk along a road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China.(Representational image/AFP)
Zhang Yong, who was coming to India from Nepal, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during routine checking in Sonauli area on Sunday evening, Station Officer of Sonauli police station Ajeet Pratap Singh said.

He had a Chinese passport, but no Indian visa papers and valid documents.

Singh said legal action is being taken against the Chinese citizen and he is being questioned.

Police are also investigating whether he was involved in any criminal activity.

A case has been registered.

News / India News / Chinese man, 62, arrested trying to enter India without travel documents
