Pakistani intruder shot dead near Jammu: BSF

Three AK-47 rifles, five AK 47 magazines, 14 rounds of AK 47, four pistols, seven pistol magazines, some rounds of pistol ammunition, and five packets of heroin were among the seized items
Border Security Force personnel patrol near the international border in Jammu. (PTI/File)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 02:05 PM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said it recovered arms and ammunition at Ramgarh along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district hours after a suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead in the adjoining Arnia area.

“Acting upon an input, the alert BSF troops recovered a huge consignment of arms and ammunition close to Chamliyal shrine in Ramgarh sector of Samba district around 10.15 am on Monday,” said BSF (Jammu Frontier) deputy inspector general SPS Sandhu.

Three AK-47 rifles, five AK 47 magazines, 14 rounds of AK 47, four pistols, seven pistol magazines, some rounds of pistol ammunition, and five packets of heroin were among the seized items.

Sandhu said BSF troops recovered a hidden sack containing the arms and ammunition. He added in the adjoining Arnia sector, the BSF gunned down the intruder five metres inside the Indian territory around 1 am. “The intruder repeatedly ignored the warnings by the BSF to halt,” he said. “We are in the process of contacting our counterparts (Pakistani Rangers) to inform them about the intruder.”

Sandhu said, for now, there seems to be no connection between the recovery and the intrusion. “But we cannot rule out anything...” On arms recovery, Sandhu said, “It is premature to say anything but of course it was meant for some contacts on this side to fuel terrorism.”

