Pakistani signals detected in Himachal after PST time shows on trekkers' mobiles

Last week, we received information that some trekkers had detected signals from Pakistan on their phones, police said.
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Police said Department of Telecommunication has been informed about the Pakistani signals.(Mayank Arya/ HT File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday detected mobile signals from Pakistan after trekkers in Dharamshala claimed that the standard time on their phones changed from IST (Indian Standard time) to PST (Pakistan Standard Time).

According to Superintendent of Police Vimukh Ranjan, the Department of Telecommunication has been informed for further inquiry.

"Last week, we received information that some trekkers had detected signals from Pakistan on their phones and their time standard was also changed from IST to PST. The Department of Telecommunication was informed for further inquiry," Ranjan told ANI.

pakistan himachal pradesh
