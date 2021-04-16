IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Pakistani signals detected in Himachal after PST time shows on trekkers' mobiles
Police said Department of Telecommunication has been informed about the Pakistani signals.(Mayank Arya/ HT File Photo)
Police said Department of Telecommunication has been informed about the Pakistani signals.(Mayank Arya/ HT File Photo)
india news

Pakistani signals detected in Himachal after PST time shows on trekkers' mobiles

Last week, we received information that some trekkers had detected signals from Pakistan on their phones, police said.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 05:30 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday detected mobile signals from Pakistan after trekkers in Dharamshala claimed that the standard time on their phones changed from IST (Indian Standard time) to PST (Pakistan Standard Time).

According to Superintendent of Police Vimukh Ranjan, the Department of Telecommunication has been informed for further inquiry.

"Last week, we received information that some trekkers had detected signals from Pakistan on their phones and their time standard was also changed from IST to PST. The Department of Telecommunication was informed for further inquiry," Ranjan told ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan himachal pradesh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP