Pak woman Seema Haider's 1st husband asks her to come back: ‘I still love you’

Months after Pakistani woman Seema Haider sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through PUBG, her first husband Ghulam Haider, has appealed to her to return to him. In an interview with a Pakistani YouTuber, Haider professed his love for Seema saying that he “still loves her” and that he will “continue to do so”.

Seema Ghulam Haider, the 27-year-old woman who was arrested two days ago by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on charges of entering the country illegally. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghulam, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, said, “You know very well how much I love you. If anything happens to you there, just think about what will happen to our children. Who will take responsibility? So for their sake, please come back,” reported India Today citing the interview.

He added, “I still love you the same and will continue to do so. I miss the kids and you so much. No one will say anything to you. I will keep you with me and we will start a new life again.”

Ghulam also appealed to people not to defame Seema, saying that she is of “good character”.

Ghulam also revealed that he left his first wife for Seema. He used to send ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 every month to Seema to take care of their children, reported India Today. Reportedly, he also gave Seema ₹17 lakh for a house, despite him not having any money at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has taken Seema and her Indian partner Sachin Meena in custody from Gautam Budh Nagar for questioning on Monday.

Seema illegally entered India via Nepal with her four children last month after she fell in love with Sachin Meena through a game app. The couple started living together in Greater Noida. However, Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

After five days behind bars, Seema Sachin Meena stepped out of the Luksar Jail in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Seema's family in Pakistan doesn't want her back

Seema's neighbours and a relative on Sunday made it clear that they don't want her back in Pakistan. "She should just send her children back to Pakistan. She can stay there. Now she is no longer even a Muslim,” said the 16-year-old son of the landlord in whose rented home Seema stayed with her children for the last three years before deciding to illegally enter India, reported PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON