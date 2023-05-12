'Pakistan's history is bad': Farooq Abdullah's comment on Imran Khan amid turmoil

National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday commented on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan amid the political turmoil in the country, stating that “Pakistan's history is very bad”. Abdullah's comment comes as widespread protests rocked the neighbouring country after Khan's arrest.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

“Pakistan is a separate country. What they do, is their job. All we want is for Pakistan to stay strong, that peace prevails there, and that Imran Khan remains alive - as history is very bad there,” Farooq Abdullah told news agency ANI.

He added, “The stronger Pakistan remains, the better it is for India too.”

On Wednesday, Abdullah had said that an “unstable Pakistan” is “dangerous for India”. “We need a stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent... We would wish that country well. It's our neighbour and we hope something better will come and people will have a peaceful life,” he said.

Massive protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Khan's supporters broke out across Pakistan following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday, prompting the government to deploy army in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provinces. Reportedly, the protesters attacked military installations, burned vehicles, and ambulances, and looted general stores.

Amid the violence, at least 10 Khan supporters died, while dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers were injured.

According to reports, the Pakistan government had arrested nearly 3,000 people in the last three days.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the country's high court granted a two-weeks bail to Khan, a day after the Supreme Court termed his arrest “invalid and unlawful”. The high court also ruled that the former cricketer could not be arrested before Monday in any other case registered against him, including charges related to the violent riots ignited by his detention this week.

(With inputs from agencies)