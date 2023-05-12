Imran Khan arrest highlights: Ex-Pak PM departs Islamabad high court
Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: Islamabad High Court on Friday granted bail to Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan in multiple cases.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan appeared at the Islamabad High Court for a bail hearing in Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday, following his arrest earlier this week that led to deadly clashes across the country. The court later in the day granted a two-week bail to Khan after the country's Supreme Court called the arrest ‘unlawful’.
The Islamabad High Court provided a major relief to Imran Khan as it not only granted him protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks but also prohibited the authorities from arresting him in any case until May 15. Furthermore, the court ruled that Khan cannot be arrested in any case filed against him after May 9 until May 17.
The AFP report stated said that as the former PM arrived at the court on Friday, PTI lawyers who had gathered chanted slogans like "Khan your devotees are countless" and "the lawyers are alive", to which the ousted leader responded by raising a single fist above his head.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 12:43 AM IST
State institutions will not be responsible if anything happens to Imran’s security: Islamabad police
The Islamabad police has issued a statement distancing state institutions from any responsibility in case anything happens to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s security detail.
The police said providing security was a bilateral matter where the cooperation of the subject was required, adding that Imran had not cooperated for security arrangements and was thus “responsible for his actions”.
-
May 13, 2023 12:24 AM IST
‘Disgusting mentality’: PM Shehbaz rebukes Imran for comments regarding COAS
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly rebuked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his comments earlier today regarding Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, saying they reflected the former premier’s “disgusting mentality”.
In a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz has said Imran’s comments are part of the the “same mindset that falsely accused patriotic army officers of [trying to] murder him, spun false stories of ciphers and foreign conspiracies.
“This is anti-nationalism and the manifestation of the real ambitions of the terrorist masterminds.”
The prime minister further said that such “vile talk” against the army chief was akin to supporting terrorists.
-
May 13, 2023 12:13 AM IST
Internet services have been fully restored on PM’s order: aide
Salman Sufi, the head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms body, says tnternet services have been fully restored on order of PM Shehbaz.
“If problem persists, please report to PTA,” he adds.
-
May 12, 2023 11:54 PM IST
On way to Lahore, Imran says Islamabad IG retained him ‘forcefully’ at high court
PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is on his way to Lahore, has said Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Akbar Nasir tried his best to retain him at the capital’s high court.
“They did not let us leave for three hours, saying that it’s dangerous outside,” the former prime minister said in a video message from a vehicle in which he is travelling to Punjab’s capital.
-
May 12, 2023 11:46 PM IST
WATCH: Imran Khan’s security caravan on its way to Zaman Park
-
May 12, 2023 11:36 PM IST
Army is united under COAS: DG ISPR rebuffs reports of unrest in military
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif has rebuffed reports of unrest and resignations within the military over the current events in the country, saying that the army was united and will remain so under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.
Speaking on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, DG Sharif said: “Despite efforts of domestic miscreants and foreign enemies, the army was, is and will remain united under COAS Gen Asim Munir.
“The dream of dividing it will always remain a dream. No one has resigned and nor has anyone disobeyed any order.”
-
May 12, 2023 11:03 PM IST
Imran Khan departs Islamabad high court
Imran Khan has left the court premises, reported Dawn.
Former prime minister left in the Islamabad deputy inspector general’s (security) vehicle along with state security.
-
May 12, 2023 10:55 PM IST
Court's decision not being followed, been three hours waiting for release: Imran Khan
In latest video message addressing Pakistani citizens and his supporters, Imran Khan said that the court's ruling is not been followed and its been three hours waiting for the release.
-
May 12, 2023 10:49 PM IST
Security on high alert as Imran expected to leave high court shortly
Security is put on high alert at the court, with PTI chief Imran Khan’s departure expected shortly.
Imran’s private security had also reached the court premises and a bomb disposal squad has scanned the vehicle in which Imran is supposed to travel, reported the Dawn.
-
May 12, 2023 10:20 PM IST
Islamabad IG reaches high court, conferring with Imran
The capital’s inspector general of police has reached the court and is currently conferring with PTI Chief Imran Khan, reported the Dawn.
-
May 12, 2023 10:08 PM IST
Video: Firing outside Islamabad HC, Imran Khan still inside
-
May 12, 2023 10:06 PM IST
Firing reported outside Islamabad high court; no casualties, say police
-
May 12, 2023 08:59 PM IST
WATCH: Imran lashes out at army chief in interview after arrest
-
May 12, 2023 08:10 PM IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers to continue peaceful protest until Imran Khan "reaches safe place"
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday, said that their party workers will continue their peaceful protest until former Prime Minister and Chairman Imran Khan will reach a safe place.
"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: Workers will continue their peaceful protest until Chairman Imran Khan reaches a safe place," PTI tweeted. (ANI)
-
May 12, 2023 06:59 PM IST
'Will protest against SC's behaviour': JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazlur Rehman while addressing media over the top court's relief to former PM Imran Khan said, “Today we have decided that there will be a protest against the Supreme Court’s behaviour.”
According to Dawn News report, he further said, “I while representing PDM leadership appeal to the whole nation … whole nation should head out for Islamabad on Sunday. A big protest will be carried out in front of Supreme Court … and it will be told that Supreme Court is the mother of the law, not a mother-in-law.”
-
May 12, 2023 06:41 PM IST
CCTV footage of Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 stolen from IHC
The CCTV footage of Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 from Islamabad High Court has been stolen, according to news agency ANI that cited Dawn News report. The court also expressed anger at the information of CCTV footage being stolen from the High Court premises. Justice Miangul Hassan asked how no one was there to “stop these thieves”.
-
May 12, 2023 06:19 PM IST
493 people arrested since May 9: Islamabad police
The Islamabad police have reported the arrest of 493 individuals since May 9 in connection with the protests that broke out following the detention of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Out of those arrested, five individuals were subsequently released due to lack of evidence, while three others were granted bail.
-
May 12, 2023 06:09 PM IST
‘Keeps favouring its ‘ladla’ Imran Khan’: Pak PM to SC over granting relief
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday questioned the Supreme Court's granting of relief to its "ladla" Imran Khan, saying its "double standards" have led to the death of justice in Pakistan. Read more
-
May 12, 2023 05:53 PM IST
Internet ban to continue till ‘perpetrators’ get arrested: Pak minister
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the internet ban will continue until all the ‘instigators and perpetrators’ who burnt down houses have been arrested, Geo news reported.
-
May 12, 2023 05:18 PM IST
'Will arrest Imran Khan if he doesn’t get bail in all cases': Pak minister
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday speaking to Geo News said that the government will arrest former prime minister Imran Khan again if he doesn’t get bail in all the cases against him.
“I said it very clearly yesterday that if Imran gets relief in all the cases which are registered against him and gets protective bail, we won’t arrest him. In fact, we will try to get his bail nullified,” he said. “And if he is given bail in some cases and some cases are still left, we will definitely arrest him.”
-
May 12, 2023 05:07 PM IST
Islamabad HC bars Imran Khan's arrest till May 17
Shortly after granting a two-week protective bail to Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday, the Islamabad High Court issued a ruling that prohibited authorities from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in any new case filed after May 9, until May 17, Geo news reported.
-
May 12, 2023 04:52 PM IST
Strict action against those who ‘terrorised’ state: Pak govt
Pakistan government on Friday vowed strictest action against those who ‘terrorised’ state, Dawn reported. The central cabinet meeting has vowed to make an example out of those who resorted to “organised terrorism” against the state by taking strict action.
The participants of the meeting also supported and defended the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regarding the protests that took place after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.
-
May 12, 2023 04:45 PM IST
Peaceful protest to continue till Khan reaches safe place: PTI
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the party workers will continue to protest peacefully until he reaches to a safe place. Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in different cases.
-
May 12, 2023 04:25 PM IST
Imran Khan granted bail in all cases, order not to arrest him in any case filed after May 9: Report
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in all cases and an order not to arrest him in any case filed after May 9 has been issued according to Pakistan's ARY News and Samaa TV reports.
News agency AP reported that Khan remained in the court after the decision as his lawyers petitioned the judges for similar protection in a number of other corruption charges, trying to close off a legal avenue for the government to arrest him again.
Khan’s chief lawyer, Babar Awan, praised the ruling, and said Khan was now “a free man.”
The court said Khan could not be arrested for the time being in other pending corruption cases against him.
-
May 12, 2023 03:44 PM IST
Islamabad HC grants 2-week bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad high court in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday. Khan, 70, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, appeared before the same court from which he was dragged and arrested on Tuesday. Read more
-
May 12, 2023 03:30 PM IST
PTI protesters disrespected our martyrs: Pak PM Shehbaz
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan party's protesters have disrespected the martyrs of the country in a way that was not even done by “our enemies”, Dawn reported.
“The attacks on army installations … there can be no greater terrorism in the country,” Shehbaz said.
“And seeing all this, a country, I don’t want to take its name, was celebrating that what couldn’t happen in 75 years is now happening in Pakistan.”
-
May 12, 2023 03:14 PM IST
Pak PM Shehbaz questions courts for ‘staying silent’ during ‘political victimisation’ of PML-N
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif questions courts for “staying silent” during the “political victimisation” of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and its leaders during the PTI tenure, Dawn reported.
-
May 12, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Imran's aide Asad Umar challenges his arrest in Islamabad HC: Report
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar has challenged his arrest in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on Friday ARY News reported.
-
May 12, 2023 03:09 PM IST
Pak PM Shehbaz says ‘Imran and his party liars’
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “Imran and his party are liars”, Geo news reported.
According to Dawn, Pak PM was referrign to Imran’s claims regarding the US conspiring to oust his government, the premier said that in more than one National Security Committee it was concluded that his allegations were false.
-
May 12, 2023 03:00 PM IST
PTI calls for nationwide protests, says ‘attempts underway to play with Imran’s life’
Former Pakisan PM's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a call for nationwide protests, saying “another attempt is being made to arrest party chairman Imran Khan.” The party's tweet on Friday urged supporters to stage peaceful demonstrations across the country after Friday prayers.
“Attempts are being made to play with the life of Chairman Imran Khan after the murderous attack and being caught in the trap of death, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” PTI wrote.
-
May 12, 2023 02:47 PM IST
‘Another attempt’ to arrest Imran Khan: PTI leader Hammad Azhar
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said that another attempt was being made to arrest party chairman Imran Khan. “Imran Khan has given a message that an attempt is being made to arrest him again and he wants the entire country to come out in peaceful protest,” Azhar wrote in his tweet.
-
May 12, 2023 02:44 PM IST
Islamabad police say vehicle set ablaze on Srinagar Highway
The Islamabad police on Friday said that a vehicle has been set ablaze on the Srinagar Highway, adding that the authorities have dispatched fire brigade trucks to the site to extinguish the blaze
“Protesters set fire to a vehicle on the Srinagar highway,” the police tweeted sharing a picture.
-
May 12, 2023 02:26 PM IST
Police team from Lahore left to Islamabad to arrest Imran Khan in ‘new cases’: PTI lawyer
PTI lawyer Babar Awan while speaking to media persons outside Islamabad High Court claimed that a police team from Lahore has left for Islamabad to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in “new cases”, according to Dawn reports
“There are two to three people in the incumbent administration who are worried because if Imran Khan is released their jobs will be in danger,” he was quoted as saying by the Dwan report, adding that this was why Punjab police has been called to Islamabad.
-
May 12, 2023 02:20 PM IST
Imran Khan appears before Islamabad High Court for hearing on bail plea in graft case
A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday briefly adjourned the hearing on Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan bail plea in a graft case amid slogan shouting by a lawyer in the courtroom, according to PTI citing media reports.