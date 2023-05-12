Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan appeared at the Islamabad High Court for a bail hearing in Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday, following his arrest earlier this week that led to deadly clashes across the country. The court later in the day granted a two-week bail to Khan after the country's Supreme Court called the arrest ‘unlawful’.

The Islamabad High Court provided a major relief to Imran Khan as it not only granted him protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks but also prohibited the authorities from arresting him in any case until May 15. Furthermore, the court ruled that Khan cannot be arrested in any case filed against him after May 9 until May 17.

The AFP report stated said that as the former PM arrived at the court on Friday, PTI lawyers who had gathered chanted slogans like "Khan your devotees are countless" and "the lawyers are alive", to which the ousted leader responded by raising a single fist above his head.

