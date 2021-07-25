Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Moment of pride': Pakistan's Sikh body hopes Sidhu's elevation will help reopen Kartarpur corridor
india news

'Moment of pride': Pakistan's Sikh body hopes Sidhu's elevation will help reopen Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's general secretary Amir Singh in a video message congratulated Navjot Singh Sidhu and hoped Sidhu will come to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib to seek blessings.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Pakistan Sikh community has also invited Sidhu to Kartarpur Sahib, (HT_PRINT)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation as the Punjab Congress chief has made Pakistan's Sikh body proud and it hopes that Sidhu would be instrumental in reopening the Kartarpur corridor after it was closed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's general secretary Amir Singh in a video message congratulated Sidhu and said the 'lehnda (West) Punjab' is equally happy for Sidhu's new appointment.

"This is the pride of the entire Sikh community," Amir Singh said adding that Sidhu played a crucial role in the opening of Gurdwara Kartarapur Sahib in 2019. "But I have an appeal as well. Sidhu should also take up the matter of reopening the corridor from the Indian side. We hope that you will address this issue with the same enthusiasm."

"I also hope that like you went to seek the blessings from Golden Temple after becoming Punjab Congres chief, you will come to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through this corridor to seek blessings," Amir Singh said.

On November 9, 2019, Sidhu attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan and stole the show displaying bonhomie with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. His speech in which he equally praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan for the Kartarpur project, went viral. "I came to thank mera yaar who transformed mere babe da ghar (my Guru’s place) into heaven in months...Punjabis on both sides suffered the pain of Partition. Modi and Khan have applied balm...I may have political differences but I will give Modi a Munna Bhai MBBS ki jhappi (hug)," he had said.

The corridor was closed from both sides on March 16, 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19. While Pakistan had opened the shrine in October 2020, India is not allowing pilgrimage registration. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee already urged the government to reopen Kartarpur pilgrimage when all other religious sites in the country reopened after the first wave of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot sidhu kartarpur corridor project imran khan
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP