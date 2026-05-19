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Palaniswami chairs crucial AIADMK meet of top office-bearers amidst challenge from rebels

Palaniswami chairs crucial AIADMK meet of top office-bearers amidst challenge from rebels

Published on: May 19, 2026 01:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday chaired an interactive meeting with the frontline office bearers of the party including district secretaries against the background of demand from rebels, who have extended support to the TVK government, to convene the general council meeting.

Palaniswami chairs crucial AIADMK meet of top office-bearers amidst challenge from rebels

The meeting, held for nearly two hours, was attended by about 80 district secretaries, former minister B V Ramana said. All the office bearers and cadres solidly stand with Palaniswami, and the party would work out a strategy to emerge victorious in the coming days.

"Over 80 district secretaries attended the meeting. A few could not attend as they were not able to arrive at the party headquarters on time," Ramana told reporters.

AIADMK leader M V Rajan Chellappa said the AIADMK has resolved to strive unitedly under the leadership of Palaniswami with unwavering dedication. "We will be steadfast in extending our full support and cooperation to strengthen the hands of our general secretary and former Chief Minister," Chellappa said on 'X.'

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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