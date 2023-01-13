Palpable economic crisis brewing: Rahul Gandhi in letter addressed to citizens

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra nears the end of its journey in Kashmir, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned of a “palpable economic crisis” arising in the country under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in a letter addressed to Indian citizens released on Friday.

“There is a palpable economic crisis brewing - joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country’s wealth. People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering. There is a deep sense of hopelessness across the country,” Gandhi warned in the letter.

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress will shift its focus to its ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ initiative.

It will begin on 26 January and go on till 26 March where the party aims to cover about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, 6 lakh villages, and over 10 lakh polling stations where it will also hand over this letter.

The former Congress president cautioned of an alleged attack against the plurality and diversity of the country.

In a thinly-veiled jab at the BJP, he brought up “divisive forces” which are attempting to divide the country along religious, communal, and regional lines.

“These forces, which are only a handful in number, know that only when people feel insecure and scared can they sow the seeds of hatred for the ‘other’. But after this Yatra, I am convinced that this vicious agenda has its limits, and it cannot go on any longer,” he says in the letter.

National BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal hit out at Gandhi for his comments.

“There is deep frustration and utter hopelessness in the mind of Rahul Gandhi about his future and the future of the Congress party. This is leading to his unsubstantiated utterances on these issues”, he said.

The former Congress President asserted that he would be ready to fight against the “evils”, from the streets to the Parliament.

He also reiterated his promise to create economic prosperity through assurances such as the right price for farmers’ produce, jobs for unemployed youth, fair distribution of the country’s wealth, a stronger rupee, cheaper diesel, an enabling environment for MSMEs and entrepreneurs, and a gas cylinder for ₹500.

Gandhi also hailed the Congress’ upcoming Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan as its initiative to spread the message of unity and brotherhood.

“Through this historic Abhiyan, the Congress party is extending its hand to you - lend a hand, come together to put the country back on the path of building a Swarnim Bharat - where every single Indian has an equal chance to full their dreams”, said Gandhi.