Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ludhiana industry can compete with China with right support, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Ludhiana on Thursday, said that Ludhiana’s industry can compete with China given the right support from government.

Walking a distance of 25 kilometres from Khanna to Samrala Chowk, Rahul met farmers, industrialists and common people along the way. Concluding the day’s yatra at Samrala Chowk where a public rally was held, Gandhi said that Ludhiana is rightly called the ‘Manchester of India’ but it is unfortunate that neither the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab nor the Centre has worked for the benefit of the industry.

“I have been told that Ludhiana is like Manchester. This is a wrong notion, rather Manchester is like Ludhiana…But what caused damage to Ludhiana, who is responsible for this? The Prime Minister brought in demonetisation, wrongly implemented GST and the government functioning from Delhi only works for two-three big industrialists. Small and medium businesses (MSMEs) should be helped, the support should come from banks, but on the contrary, they are being attacked.”

“The billionaires of India cannot provide employment. Small and medium businesses of Ludhiana can provide employment to this country. If they are strengthened, if they are helped, then Ludhiana can compete with China. This is the factual position, but nobody extends any help to you. There is no vision, there is no thought process in this direction. Be it the government of Punjab or the government of India, they talk about nonsensical things.”

Present on stage with Rahul Gandhi were Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, Gurkirat Kotli and former MLAs Sanjay Talwar (Ludhiana district Congress president) and Rakesh Pandey among others. Councillor Mamta Ashu, who is the wife of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was also seen on stage.

Mismanagement at rally venue

Even as stringent security measures were in place, a massive crowd jostled with each other, jumped ropes and pushed police barricades to enter the makeshift venue at Samrala Chowk where Rahul Gandhi was addressing the gathering. Carrying Indian flags and Congress party banners, the excitement levels were high with the crowd cheering and applauding as Rahul Gandhi started to speak. A colourful stage was also set where children and artistes danced on bhangra steps to welcome the leader.

Stopped for tea at farmer’s house

After covering around 10 kilometres, Rahul took a 40-minute tea break at a farmer’s house in a village in Sahnewal. On the way, he also met Kamal Oswal of Nahar Enterprises and some other businesspersons and traders. Party workers and other enthusiasts as well as some police officers were seen panting for breath even as Rahul maintained a steady pace throughout.

Partap Singh Bajwa left behind?

As the entire Congress team led by Gandhi came on stage to address the rally at Samrala Chowk, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa was nowhere to be found. Repeated announcements were made to call him on stage but to no avail. It later came to light that Bajwa walked 12 kilometres with Gandhi and then was left behind in the rush and was diverted on top of the flyover near the Transport Nagar intersection by the police. He thus could not reach the venue.

Security personnel push Warring aside

Punjab Congress president Warring was left red-faced as Rahul’s security staff pushed him aside during the yatra near Sahnewal on Thursday morning. Warring was also caught on camera having a heated exchanged with the security personnel. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.