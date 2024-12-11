Panchamasali protest turns violent, 20 hurt

A clash broke out between the police and the protesters belonging to the Panchamasali Lingayat community, who have been demanding inclusion in the 2A category of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation, outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, police said, adding that about 20 people were injured in the incident. Belagavi: Police stop protestors who tried to barge into Suvarna Vidhana Soudha during their protest demanding quota for the Panchamasali Lingayat community, in Belagavi, Tuesday (PTI)

The protest, led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamy, aimed to seek inclusion of the Panchamasali community in the 2A category, which offers a 15% reservation, as opposed to their current position in the 3B category with a 5% quota. According to people familiar with the matter, the clash took place when the demonstrators attempted to breach the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises with tractors and blocked National Highway-4.

“After the seer and protesters were prevented from entering, the mob resorted to stone pelting, injuring about 20 people and damaging a dozen vehicles. The injured included both the protesters and the personnel,” additional director general of police (ADGP) (law and order) R Hitendra, was in charge of maintaining peace in the area.

He further said that police detained several protestors, including BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Bellad.

Dharwad BJP legislator Aravind Bellad stated, “The Panchamasali community is the largest group in the Lingayat sect but despite their political prominence, they are deprived in education and job sectors. This protest will not end until the demand is met.”

BJP Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi criticised the state government for inaction on the issue and said: “Despite their qualifications, the youth remain jobless for many reasons. They will be able to get good jobs and education if the reservation is granted according to the 2A category.”

Seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamy voiced his frustration over the community’s treatment and said: “The Panchamasalis, despite dominating in politics mainly in the northern part of the state, have no relaxation in education and government jobs. The community is deprived of justice as it has not received the reservation according to its population. We are not asking to snatch the rights of others but for our rightful share. Our protest will continue until our demands are met.”

Meanwhile, some of Yatnal’s supporters allegedly raised slogans against BJP state president BY Vijayendra, which led to an altercation. Terdal BJP MLA Siddu Savadi intervened to prevent further escalation, people familiar with the matter said.

The opposition leaders criticised the Congress government’s handling of the protest. JD(S) leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the state government for its oppressive measures and said: “The government has chosen Adolf Hitler’s path to silence the Panchamasali community. This is unacceptable.”

He also expressed concern over the alleged mistreatment of religious leaders during the agitation, adding, “The disgraceful treatment of revered saints, especially Shri Shri Shri Basava Mruthyunjaya Mahaswamiji, the Jagadguru of the Panchamasali community, has deeply hurt me. This government’s mindset belongs to the Stone Age.”

Kumaraswamy demanded apology from the government and called for immediate action to address the community’s demands. “If the government itself makes attempts to disrupt peace, it must bear full responsibility. The government must immediately apologise to the revered seer and take immediate steps to fulfil their demands,” he said.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also condemned the incident and accused chief minister Siddaramaiah of blocking the Panchamasali community’s reservation demand for political gain. “Siddaramaiah has been opposing the reservation to them. This is part of appeasement politics. The judicious demand of the Panchamasali sect has been met with injustice,” Bommai said.

The BJP alleged that the Congress government deliberately suppressed the movement. BY Vijayendra said: “For the past week, Jagadguru Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji has been providing information regarding the protest. Instead of holding constructive discussions with the revered Jayamruthyunjaya and seeking a solution to the problem, the state government’s incompetent handling has led to the escalation of the agitation.”

Siddaramaiah defended his government’s approach, stating that the community had been invited for discussions but failed to engage. “I had asked them to come (for discussions). They did not come. I had asked 10 (representatives) to come; they did not come. As the assembly has been adjourned, I am leaving,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to uphold democratic rights, adding, “We are not opposed to protesting in a democracy. Everyone has a right to protest in a democracy, and they are doing it.”