Panchayat Devolution Index report released; Karnataka tops list, UP improves ranking

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Thursday released a report on the “Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States” in Delhi. The Panchayat Devolution Index report is an evidence-based ranking of states and UTs based on six frameworks. The report was unveiled by the Union MoS Prof SP Singh Baghel, Ministry of Panchayati Raj. (PIB)

The study ranked states and UTs based on their performance, as measured by a devolution index.

The states and UTs were ranked by each of the following six dimensions– framework, functions, finances, functionaries, capacity enhancement and accountability– and the first five states in the ranking were, Karnataka, followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

The report was prepared by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and the study covered 34 states and UTs in which 172 Panchayats of 68 districts were taken as samples. A total of 1,594 respondents were interviewed across the states.

The report said that the “framework” dimension evaluates the mandatory constitutional requirements for Panchayats including regular elections, reservations, establishment of State Election Commissions (SECs) among others.

Under the “functions” dimension, the Constitution stipulates states to assign local functions to Panchayats enabling them to act as institutions of self -governments.

However, the IIPA report said, “...numerous government departments implement developmental programs at the gram panchayat level, but they often work in isolation, leading to a lack of synergy and duplication of efforts.”

In the “Capacity Enhancement” dimension, a lot of work has been done in the last six years.

“... It is important to design a comprehensive curriculum in Local Public Service Management two-year course consisting of public systems, financial management, personnel management, law, e-Governance etc. on the lines of MBA for Panchayat functionaries”, the report added.