Pandemic rages, but farmers defy odds with winter harvest

As a devastating Covid-19 second wave tears through the country, farmers have defied the odds -- even in states with high daily cases -- to nearly complete harvesting of most winter-sown crops, as they prepare for the oncoming kharif, or summer sowing, season.

Timely agricultural operations despite surging Covid-19 infections have ensured stable food supplies and farm incomes, although there have been reports of farm markets functioning with lower capacities in states such as Maharashtra, government officials aware of the developments said.

According to the second official advance estimates, issued in February 2021, India’s foodgrains production in 2020-21 is estimated to be a record 303.34 million tonne — up from the 297.5 million tonne produced in 2019-20.

Farmers have already harvested a total of 82% of wheat, the key winter staple, said an agriculture ministry official who asked not to be named. Wheat had been sown in 31.5 million.

Harvesting has reached 99% in Rajasthan, 96% in Madhya Pradesh, 80% in Uttar Pradesh, 65% in Haryana and 60% in Punjab, according to agriculture ministry data.

Farmers have also wrapped up sugarcane harvesting in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Telangana. Chhattisgarh and Karnataka are among states worst hit by the Covid-19 surge.

In Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra – which saw one of the deadliest spikes in coronavirus cases this month – farmers have completed harvesting of lentils, such as gram, urad, mung and peas. Harvesting is at its peak in Haryana, Punjab, and UP. “It is likely to be completed by the end of April,” an official said.

Experts say the rural India may not have escaped the current Covid-19 surge, which set off once again in urban centres such as Mumbai, and has crippled several cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru, which are experiencing their worst outbreaks.

According to a health ministry briefing this week, there were 146 districts across the country where the positivity rate, (positive cases against tests), was more than 15 per cent. Some of the worst-hit states, such as Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, have predominantly rural populations.

In Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, 92 to 98% harvesting was complete, the data showed.

In Uttar Pradesh, 84% harvesting was done.

Agriculture forms the backbone of the India economy and is one of its key drivers.

Last year, when a strict lockdown crushed the economy, stoking a recession, the agriculture sector, which employs half of all Indians, demonstrated remarkable resilience to register positive growth. Agriculture grew 3.4% in the June 2020 quarter, when the overall economy registered a 24.4% drop.

Growth returned to positive territory in the December 2020 quarter, the latest available data, expanding 0.4%. Agriculture grew at 3.9% in the same period, compared to 3% in the previous quarter.

Experts say the exemption of the agriculture sector from Covid-19 restrictions has enabled farm operations to continue unhindered.

For sugarcane, out of the total sown in 4.8 million hectares (sugar season 2020-21), harvesting has been completed in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Telangana. In the oilseeds category, harvesting of rapeseed and mustard sown in around 7 million hectares has fully done in Rajasthan, UP, MP, WB, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam. It is almost complete in Haryana (99.95%) and also Punjab (77%).

Ajit Kesari, principal secretary, Madhya Pradesh farmers welfare and agriculture department, said, “According to the latest data, the harvesting has been completed in MP. We are glad that Covid-19 did not impact harvesting of wheat, lentils and mustard. Now, we have started the procurement process and have procured at least 5.6 million MT wheat till now.”

A senior Uttar Pradesh government official also said that harvesting has been completed in India’s most populous state. “Wheat procurement is going on in full swing at procurement centres across the state. Covid-19 had no adverse impact on economic or other activities in villages. Till April 22, a total of 524,000 MT of wheat has been purchased at the procurement centres,” the official, who did not want to be named, said.

“I have completed wheat harvests in my 20 acres land through hired equipment. I have not faced any difficulty in selling it through agricultural market committees,” said Amarjeet Pal, a farmer from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, who is affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

