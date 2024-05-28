‘Pandian even controlling hand movements of Naveen Babu’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday lashed out at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's close aide and senior BJD leader VK Pandian, claiming that the ex-bureaucrat has held Patnaik captive and is controlling even the BJD leader's hand movements. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patanaik and VK Pandian(X/ @himantabiswa)

While sharing a video on X, where Pandian can be seen controlling the shivering chief minister on dias while addressing a rally, Sarma said that he is concerned about the future of the state.

"This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha!" he said.

The Assam CM further asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the state.

Earlier, the BJP leader had alleged that Patnaik was being held captive by his close associate and ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu, saying that Pandian has effectively captured Patnaik, restricting his ability to interact independently.

Sarma emphasised that, as a chief minister, he travels alone, meets people freely, and is accessible to the media. In contrast, he noted that Patnaik is never seen without Pandian by his side. Sarma further appealed to Patnaik to come out alone to earn people's respect.

On the other hand, Pandian slammed the saffron camp, claiming that the BJP's self-goals will help the BJD and that none can stop the regional party from forming the government for the sixth consecutive time.

The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the coastal state are being held across four phases, from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes in the state and elsewhere will be held on June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD swept the election by winning 112 out of the 146 seats. The BJP won 23 seats, while Congress had to be content with just 9.