Panel report on wrestling sexual harassment charges in 4 weeks: Anurag Thakur

Union youth affairs and sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the five-member oversight committee appointed to investigate into the allegations levied against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will take four more weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur was responding to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Derek O’Brien’s question in Rajya Sabha.

The TMC member also asked the union minister if the government had a plan to ensure the members of the committee were not under any influence during the course of their investigation.

Also Read:‘Centre has heard...’: Minister on wrestlers’ protest, sexual assault claims

“The Oversight Committee is headed by Ms. M.C. Mary Kom, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee, and Olympic Medallist, and consists of prominent sportspersons and sports administrators, and is independent in its functioning,” Thakur replied.

In another response to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shantanu Thakur, who had asked about measures being taken by the government for the mental health safety of the players in last five years, the union minister noted that under the scheme of assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), there was a provision to engage scientific support staff including mental health professionals such as psychologists with the Indian players during national coaching camps, international exposures/ competitions, among others and had been encouraged to engage psychologists and mental health professionals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In coaching camps, psychologists and mental health professionals are present to provide requisite support and guidance to players.

Thakur added, “Further, a 24*7 call center is run by Sports Authority of India (SAI) to address any issue/grievances of the sportspersons. SAI has issued detailed instructions on 15 June 2022 to NSFs to ensure a safe and positive environment in sport by making all stakeholders aware that there is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behavior consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct. Women coach to be a mandatory part of any contingent with female athletes during domestic/international camps and competition exposures.”