PM Modi-led panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to hold first meeting today

The celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, on March 12, 2021, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi.
MAR 08, 2021
The committee of 259 members is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A committee formed by the central government to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence will hold its first meeting on Monday. India's 75 years of Independence will be celebrated on August 15, 2022.

The commitee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will discuss modalities related to preparatory activities for the celebrations to mark the occasion.

The panel has 259 members. These include former President Pratibha Patil, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Devegowda, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, several ministers, leaders, artists like Lata Mangeshkar, A R Rahman and sportspersons.

Opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the committee.

Many spiritual leaders like Baba Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Maulana Wahiduddin Khan others are also a part of it. Business leaders Ratan Tata, Azim Premji and Nandan Nilekani have found themselves on the list of members.

A recent gazette notification by the government said that it has decided to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in a "befitting manner at national and international levels".

Earlier, a National Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah was constituted to guide the ministries about the policies and programmes to be undertaken by then on the occasion. A committee of secretaries has also been set up for this purpose.

